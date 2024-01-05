“Indigenous Seal of Brazil” will certify the ethnic origin of products produced by indigenous individuals or legal entities

The Ministry of Agrarian Development and Family Farming published in this Friday's edition (5.jan.2024) of Official Diary of the Union an ordinance that establishes the “Indigenous Seal of Brazil”. According to the document (complete – PDF – 3 MB), the seal will certify the ethnic origin of products produced by indigenous individuals or legal entities and will also be valid for extractive and craft production.

To be able to request permission to use the seal, according to the ordinance, “the activity or enterprise must necessarily be managed exclusively by indigenous people”. The document was signed by ministers Paulo Teixeira (Agrarian Development and Family Farming) and Sonia Guajajara (Indigenous Peoples) and by the president of Funai (National Foundation of Indigenous Peoples), Joenia Wapichana.

The granting of the seal is associated and linked to the issuance of Senaf (National Family Farming Seal).

The applicant must forward the request for permission to use the seal to the Ministry of Agrarian Development and Family Agriculture and, according to the document, “must simultaneously fulfill the requirements established to obtain permission to use Senaf, as well as the specific clauses” defined in the ordinance.

One of the requirements to apply for permission to use the “Indigenous Seal of Brazil” is to have a document issued by Funai.

“For the purpose of issuing the document […]the consent of the indigenous community or representative entity must be presented to Funai, through a meeting recorded in minutes, containing the list of products to be identified, a brief description of the production processes used, the list of applicant producers informing the people(s) to which they belong and the declaration that the production processes respect current environmental and indigenous legislation”, says the ordinance.

See the seal: