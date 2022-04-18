The Brazilian Minister of Health, Marcelo Queirogaexplained this Monday that the decision to end the state of “health emergency” decreed in 2020 by the covid it is based on the “balanced epidemiological scenario” that exists today in the country.

“The decision recognizes what we live in Brazil today,” Queiroga said at a press conference, after reporting on Sunday night about the revocation of the decree issued in February 2020, which instituted the state of health emergency.

The minister stressed that “the covid is not over and will not end in the near future”, but he stressed that the pandemic “has lost strength” and has “decreased lethality”, all of which is reflected in the data of recent weeks.

Even with the improvement of the health environment in recent weeks, Brazil remains the third country most affected in the world by the pandemic

This Sunday, in fact, Brazil registered 22 deaths from covid-19, which was the lowest figure since March 29, 2020, and added 2,541 new infections, after at the beginning of this year it had reached close to 300,000 cases per day.

Queiroga acknowledged that the improvement in the epidemiological scenario has been a direct consequence of society’s response to the immunization plan and the fact that 73% of the 213 million Brazilians have the complete vaccination schedule.

He also guaranteed that the immunization program does not end with the end of the health emergency and that the vaccines, which have not been mandatory in the country, “continue to be available to all Brazilians who want to apply them.”

He also added that “none of the public policies” adopted to face the pandemic “will be interrupted” and that the health system will remain on alert and “prepared” for an “eventual” worsening of the situation.

Even with the improvement of the health environment in recent weeks, Brazil remains the third country most affected in the world by the pandemic, with 661,960 deaths and 30,252,618 cases, according to the latest official data, released this Sunday.

EFE