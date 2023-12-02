Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 02/12/2023 – 18:03

Brazil ended the semi-final of the SSL Gold Cup (Sailing World Cup) in fourth place. With the result achieved this Saturday (2) in Las Palmas (Spain), the team led by Robert Scheidt and Martine Grael was left out of the big decision, which will be played next Sunday (3).

In this Saturday’s semi-final, the Brazilian sailing team was beaten by teams from Italy and the Netherlands, who advanced to the final, where they will face Spain and Hungary, who qualified in the other semi-final.

Related news:

“We knew that the regatta would be resolved in detail and there were a few moments that defined the result. We had some opportunities and we weren’t able to take advantage. The speed in the upwind was not excellent. But the campaign was great, we managed to overcome ourselves as a group, we went into this regatta with super-positive energy, but the result didn’t come,” declared Robert Scheidt, boat captain.

The SSL Gold Cup is a special event of World Sailing (International Sailing Federation) and featured the best 56 sailing nations in the world. Just like the main World Cups in other sports, the SSL Gold Cup is an equal opportunities event, but contested with SSL47 boats.