Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 02/04/2024 – 21:59

Brazil ended the Antalya Grand Prix (Turkey) in third place overall after winning five more medals this Tuesday (2). There were two golds – with Érika Zoaga (+70 kg J1, for blind athletes) and Wilians Araújo (+90 kg J1) – one silver – with Alana Maldonado (up to 70 kg J2, for athletes with low vision) – and two bronzes – with Brenda Freitas (up to 70 kg, J1) and Rebeca Silva (+70 kg, J2).

One of the highlights of the day, 35-year-old Érika Zoaga from Mato Grosso do Sul, stated that the achievement in Turkey increases her confidence in qualifying for the next edition of the Paralympic Games: “Challenge and overcoming, that's what I can do say about this result. I am very happy and excited to know that the dream of arriving in Paris is getting closer. I remain increasingly focused, because I still have a way to go before that.”

Related news:

Wilians Araújo, 32, from Paraíba, also received the medal as an extra incentive to reach a place in Paris 2024: “Another step achieved. The dream of Paris is very much alive, with every day having more confidence. I just have to thank everyone who spares no effort to ensure that we are here at a high level.”

With the five medals this Tuesday, the Brazilian team closed the competition with a total of eight podiums, after the silvers of Rosi Andrade (up to 48 kg J1) and Elielton Oliveira (up to 60 kg J1) and the bronze of Thiego Marques (up to 60 kg J2).

China was the champion of the Antalya Grand Prix (with four gold, two silver and two bronze medals) and was followed by Uzbekistan (which added three gold and one bronze).