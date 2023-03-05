Brazilian GDP grew 2.9% last year and totaled R$ 9.9 trillion; percentage is lower than the global average of 3.2%

Brazil ended 2022 as the 12th largest economy in the world. Moved up one position compared to ranking 2021, carried out by the risk agency Austin Rating.

The nominal GDP (Gross Domestic Product) added up to US$ 1.92 trillion, or R$ 9.9 trillion. To get back to top 10needs to outperform Italy ($2 trillion) and Iran ($1.97 trillion).

The chief economist at Austin Rating, Alex Agostini, points out that the rise in oil prices in the last year due to the Ukrainian War contributed to leverage the Iranian economy. “The item makes up 23% of Iran’s GDP. This shows how much it weighs for the country.”declares.

The United States, China and Japan remain in the top 3. India overtook the UK and moved up one spot. Canada and Russia passed Italy.

BRAZIL BELOW THE GLOBAL AVERAGE

The Brazilian economy grew less than the world in 2022. According to an Austin Rating survey, global GDP rose 3.2% last year. Brazil advanced 2.9% in the period.

At the ranking with 47 nations, the country’s percentage growth ranked 28th, just behind China, which had one of the worst annual performances in 46 years. The Asian country grew by 3% in 2022.

Saudi Arabia and Colombia were the nations that expanded the most last year, both up 7.6% in total production. India completes the podium (+6.8%).

Brazil’s GDP in 2022 was ahead of countries like Peru (+2.7%), South Korea (+2.6%), Mexico (+2.1%), the United States (+1 .6%) and Germany (-0.9%).