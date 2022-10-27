Brazil faces this Sunday the second round of the elections with the question of whether the president Jair Bolsonaro will accept a possible defeat after sowing suspicion against the voting system for months in true Donald Trump style.

Despite having toned down his threats, the right-wing leader remains elusive about what his reaction will be if he loses to the former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silvafavorite in the polls.

Last week, the head of state stated in an interview with several media outlets that, if nothing “abnormal” happens, “there is no reason to doubt the outcome of the elections.” Without detailing what he would consider “abnormal”, he immediately insinuated, contrary to the polls, that he sees himself as a favorite because of what he observes “in the streets” and that he feels that “there is an enormous difference” with respect to Lula.

“But we are going to the polls, we are going to leave that issue with the electoral transparency commission,” said the retired Army captain who, after strong pressure, managed to get the Armed Forces to join that oversight body.

Sources from the Center for Defense and National Security (Cedesen) of Brazil, a private organization that brings together former ministers in the area and former high-ranking military officers, they believe that if Bolsonaro loses, “he will question the result”, as “happened in the United States” with then-president Donald Trump in the 2020 elections.

“What we don’t know is if there will be any violent reaction, as happened in the US,” these sources told EFE, referring to the invasion of the Capitol by Trump supporters on January 6, 2021.

Bolsonaro criticizes the electoral results

Bolsonaro did not question the result of the first round of October 2, in which he obtained 43.2% of the vote against Lula’s 48.4%, but days later he suggested, without evidence, that the vote count progressed as if was programmed by an “algorithm”.

He also referred to electronic ballot boxes, which the country has used since 1996 and have not been the subject of complaints since then, as an “obsolete” and “old-fashioned” system. Months before, he even claimed that they were promoting “fraud” and last year he threatened not to recognize the result if Lula, already soaring in the polls, won the elections.

In parallel, the Government also ordered an investigation of the demographic companies, which it suspects of “manipulating” the polls prior to the first round in favor of its adversary.

The Liberal Party (PL), the acronym with which it is running for re-election, and a sector of the Armed Forces, whose role in the elections was barely limited to logistical tasks until this year, have been dragged into this discrediting campaign.

The role of the Armed Forces in Brazilian elections

“I believe that the Armed Forces are not going to enter into any political move to challenge the result, whatever it may be. They are not going to get involved, nor are they going to interfere in that process”

Bolsonaro, who went so far as to propose that the military carry out a parallel recount of the votes, has admitted that the Cyber ​​Defense Command of the Army “He has been working before, now and will continue to do so during the second round of elections.”

Regarding the preliminary conclusions of that audit, nothing has transpired. The Superior Electoral Court demanded the presentation of the results to the Ministry of Defensewho reported that he will only announce them after the ballot.

Despite all the noise, the cited sources insisted on separating the Ministry of Defense, a “political position” held today by a military man, General Paulo Sérgio Nogueira, with the leadership of the Armed Forces.

“I believe that the Armed Forces are not going to enter into any political move to challenge the result, whatever it may be. They are not going to get involved, nor are they going to interfere in that process,” they pointed out. And they added: “No one is going to interfere to annul the result. Brazilian institutions, despite everything, are still strong.”

Praised by international observers and with more than 30 layers of security, according to the authorities, the electronic voting system allows the calculation of votes in a few hours in a country that today has some 156 million voters.

Bolsonaro was elected deputy five times and a president with the same system that he tried to change on the eve of the elections by adding the paper vote, an initiative that overturned Congress.

his constants attacks on the electoral process They also generated a wave of rejection that united the most diverse sectors of society, from employers to unions, including artists and academics, through manifestos that gathered more than a million signatures.

Marches in Rio de Janeiro.

The cities that will vote the most for Bolsonaro

In the second round, the city of Nova Santa Rosa will be the most Bolsonarista in Brazil

On Santo Cristo Avenue, next to the Plaza de la Biblia, Gilberto Klais gets out of his SUV decorated with a giant Jair Bolsonaro sticker. The merchant, wearing a jean shirt, smiles and predicts: “In the second round, the city of Nova Santa Rosa will be the most Bolsonarista in Brazil.”

For now, this small town in the state of Paraná (south), formed by rows of low houses in the middle of an infinite extension of soybean and corn crops, was the second that voted the most for the far-right president in the first round of October 2 (82 percent), against the leftist Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

It is not an isolated case in this region inhabited by a white and Christian majority, descended from European settlers. The neighboring municipalities of Quatro Pontes (80 percent) and Mercedes (78 percent) were third and fifth, respectively, a podium celebrated without dissimulation, unlike other places in Brazil, where Bolsonarismo becomes more discreet.

“Bolsonaro lit our flame for Brazil“says Klais, 39, president of the local merchants association. Proof of that patriotic awakening that the former army captain breathed: the sea of ​​national flags that emerge from the buildings and his effigy with the “yellow-green” colors melted into the urban landscape Finding a Lula poster is an impossible mission.

Electoral positions in Brazil in the elections of October 2.

“I would feel very insecure if Lula won,” says Clarice Radoll, 60, with her one-year-old grandson in her arms on the porch of her gateless house in the driveway of Mercedes.

On the façade, he hung a photo of Bolsonaro to give “strength” to the candidate, who in the first round obtained 43% of the votes compared to 48% for the leftist, favorite in the second round.

Evangelical in this city with a dozen churches for less than 6,000 inhabitants, Radoll repeats at face value the speech of some conservative pastors to scare away the vote for Lula: that the return to power of the left would suppose a “moral perversion” for the most youths. “It’s the fear that every Brazilian mother and father has with Lula’s Workers’ Party,” she says.

Exports, one of the topics to vote in Brazil

André Fiedler does not want to be “hypocritical”. “Agribusiness did not stop being attended to during the Lula administrations,” says this agricultural producer, in one of his sheds in Mercedes where he raises broilers for export.

But the government of Bolsonaro is defending Brazil’s foreign trade like no otheropening “new markets for our products”, says this trained engineer who settled in his homeland three years ago after a career abroad.

“They say that Bolsonaro tarnishes the image of Brazil, but” it is a commercial game. Protectionism in France, Germany and the United States is very strong. Who is the largest soybean producer in the world? Brazil. The largest exporter of birds? Brazil. There is a very strong interest in not letting us move forward.”

AFP

