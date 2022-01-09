The incident occurred in Lake Furnas, a tourist spot in the state of Minas Gerais, where a rock wall slid over a fleet of boats, completely impacting two of them. It will be investigated if the recent storms caused the instability of the rock. Meanwhile, President Jair Bolsonaro spoke about this tragedy, which he described as “regrettable.”

This Saturday, January 8, a large rock detached itself from the wall of a canyon, falling from five meters and colliding with tourist boats that were sailing in Lake Furnas, a popular tourist place in the municipality of Capitólio, in the southeast of the state. of Minas Gerais.

Due to this fact, seven people lost their lives initially. The lifeless body of one more was found Sunday, bringing the number to eight. While there are still three whose whereabouts are unknown. In addition, the balance also resulted in 33 injured, of which only four remain hospitalized. One of the victims suffered head and face injuries. Others only had broken bones.

Although at first the Minas Gerais Fire Department had initially notified that there were 20 disappeared, that number dropped considerably over time and as the victims were rescued by other units.

The Brazilian authorities will begin an investigation to clarify the reasons for this accident, but everything indicates that it is due to the strong storm that hit the region in recent days. The Brazilian Navy has already started a file to confirm the circumstances of this event.

Pedro Aihara, spokesman for the district Fire Brigade, detailed in dialogue with the local channel ‘GloboNews’ that these sedimentary rocks “are more susceptible to the actions of wind and rain” and that they maintain “less resistance.” “We are in a fairly rainy period, which could accelerate the penetration of water into the rock structure,” he added.

President Jair Bolsonaro regretted this event, which he described as a “regrettable disaster.” Later, he praised the work of the Navy to help the victims. For his part, Romeu Zema -governor of Minas Gerais-, in his social networks sent his solidarity with the families of the victims. “We will continue to act to provide the necessary support and protection,” he said.

The climatic problems also caused an incident on Saturday in a dam in Minas Gerais, which overflowed in an iron mine of the French steelmaker Vallourec and ended up cutting off the highway that connects Belo Horizonte with Rio de Janeiro. However, there were no fatalities.

WITH EFE