The global crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic in Brazil did that in 2020 tourism lost 35,500 establishments -with an employment relationship-, as reported by the National Confederation of Commerce of Goods, Services and Tourism (CNC) of that country.

According to the entity, it is the biggest annual loss since 2016, when the South American power was still suffering the effects of the recession, and represents a decrease of 13.9% in relation to the tourist units that operated in the country in 2019.

Between February and April of last year, the volume of income of the sector accumulated a fall of 68% and despite a reaction that was seen in the following months, tourism closed 2020 with a 30% lower turnover level to the one registered before the pandemic.

A member of the Municipal Guard watches over Ipanema during the first day of beach closures, on March 20. Photo: Xinhua / Luciana Whitaker.

Although there were some sectors that managed to finish 2020 in green, as was the case of the industry, which had a growth of 3% last year.

According to the CNC, the crisis caused by covid-19 affected establishments of all sizes, but those that suffered the greatest losses were micro and small enterprises, with a total of 30,720 units closed in the last year, which corresponds to 87% of the total.

The most affected regions of the country, according to the entity, were São Paulo, Minas Gerais, Rio de Janeiro and Paraná.

Few foreigners and lost jobs

The fall in the expenses made by foreign tourists in Brazil was one of the main causes of the closures, since the consumption in 2020 reached only 3,000 million reais (about 535 million dollars at the current exchange rate), 50% less than the registered in 2019, lowest volume recorded since 2003, according to the Central Bank.

Photo taken with a drone showing people on Ipanema beach on April 7. Brazil is one of the countries most affected by the pandemic. Photo: EFE / Antonio Lacerda

All tourism segments registered negative balances, with an emphasis on food services outside the home, such as bars and restaurants, hotels, inns and the like, and travel agencies.

The Confederation estimates that between March 2020 and January 2021, Brazilian tourism accumulated losses of 274,000 million reais (about 48,928 million dollars).

Such losses forced the companies in the sector to eliminate some 397,000 formal jobs in 2020, of which 211,100 corresponded to bar and restaurant companies, about 90,700 to road transport and 56,500 to hotels.

Brazil is one of the countries hardest hit by the pandemic in the world, with more than 340,000 victims and about 13.2 million infected.

EFE