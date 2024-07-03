Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 03/07/2024 – 0:28

Brazil could only draw 1-1 with Colombia on Tuesday night (2) at Levi’s Stadium in California (United States) to qualify for the quarter-finals of the Copa América as second place in Group D of the main competition for South American national teams.

Thus, the Brazilian team, which scored five points in the initial phase of the Copa América, will face Uruguay (first in Group C) in the next stage, in a match scheduled to be played from 10 pm (Brasília time) next Saturday (6).

With a very intense and physically strong Colombia as their opponent, the team led by coach Dorival Júnior faced many difficulties from the first minutes of the match. Just seven minutes in, James Rodríguez hit a rocket against the crossbar of the goal defended by Alisson with a free kick from the halfway line.

However, four minutes later, Brazil was awarded a free kick. Raphinha took the penalty and hit a beautiful left-footed shot that went into the top corner of the goal defended by Vargas to open the scoring. Thus, a Brazilian player scored a free kick again after a hiatus of more than four years (the last one, until then, had been scored by Philippe Coutinho in November 2019).

From then on, Colombia began to dominate the match. And, at 18 minutes, they even put the ball in the back of the Brazilian goal, with defender Davinson Sánchez heading in a free kick by James Rodríguez. But the play was disallowed due to an offside position by the Colombian attack.

Brazil’s best chance came in the 42nd minute, when Vinicius Júnior invaded the area with freedom and ended up having his progress impeded by Muñoz in a move in which the Brazilian asked for a penalty to be awarded.

Nervous in the match, the Brazilian team failed badly in the ball release in the 46th minute and gave Luis Díaz the opportunity to equalize, but Alisson managed to save it. However, a minute later there was no way out, Brazil failed again in the release and allowed the Colombian team to build a good play that was finished perfectly by Muñoz to equalize the score.

After the break, the Brazilian team continued to be far behind in the match, and saw the team led by Néstor Lorenzo take control of the game to hold on to the draw until the final whistle.