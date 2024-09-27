For several years now, Brazil It became the country that pays the best soccer players, brings in stars that very few teams on the continent can afford, and has solid economic power to dominate international tournaments.

According to the criteria of

That may be one of the factors that unbalance the balance in the domain shown in the last of the Libertadores Cup. River Plate, In 2018, it was the last non-Brazilian team to champion the Conmebol tournament.

River Plate’s regret after elimination. Photo:EFE Share

The economic power of Brazil It is so important that they have the luxury of equaling or exceeding the salaries they pay players in Europe. In fact, recent years have seen the return of stars such as David Luiz, Marcelo, Gabriel Barbosa, among other players who decided to continue their careers in the neighboring country.

Memphis broke the market

The big hire of the year in South America is the Dutchman Memphis Depaywho landed in the city of São Paulo to wear the colors of Corinthians after leaving Atlético de Madrid in Spain as a free agent. The forward rejected offers in Europe to play on our continent after the juicy offer.

He Timão He offered him a salary of 7 million dollars per season and made him the highest paid player in the entire South America. The Dutchman leads the top-5 made by the Capology portal, in which a Colombian with a past in the Old Continent also appears.

Dudu is the second highest-paid footballer in Brazil and South America with a salary of 4.5 million dollars. The Brazilian is Palmeiras’ best paid player. In third place is Everton Ribeiro with a floor of 4.3 million dollars.

The fourth place on the list goes to the Colombian Rafael Santos Borré, who finished his experience in Germany to wear the Inter de Porto Alegre shirt and to earn nothing more and nothing less than 3.8 million euros. The top-5 is closed by Yuri Alberto, with a salary of 3.6 million.

Rafael Santos Borré. Photo:Private file Share

HAROLD YEPES

SPORTS