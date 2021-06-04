The coach of the Brazilian National Team, Tite, refused this Thursday to comment on the surprise realization of the Copa América 2021 in his country, hard hit by the coronavirus pandemic, amid press rumors that ensure that Brazilian players who acting in Europe asked not to play the tournament.

“After those two games [de Eliminatorias ante Ecuador este viernes y contra Paraguay el martes] I will express my opinion “about the Copa América, said the coach of the ‘Seleçao’ in a virtual press conference in Porto Alegre, where they will face the Ecuadorians.

Tite assured that he “loyally” let the president of the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF), Rogerio Caboclo, know his opinion on the designation of Brazil as host of the American tournament, two weeks before the start, after the cancellations of Argentina and Colombia. as venues.

“It was a very clear, direct conversation. From then on, the position of the athletes was also clear,” he added.

Captain Casemiro was supposed to speak with the coach at the press conference on Thursday, which was delayed two hours because the team, according to a message from the CBF sent to journalists, was still training at the time set for the conference.

According to Radio Gaúcha, from Porto Alegre, the practice at the Beira-Rio stadium, where the match against Ecuador will be played, took longer than expected because the players who act in Europe requested a meeting with the Technical Commission in which, supposedly, they expressed their desire not to play the America’s Cup.

“They have an opinion, they expressed it to the president and they are going to express it to the public at the appropriate time. That is even related to the absence of our captain, Casemiro, in this interview,” explained Tite, who neither denied nor confirmed the statement. journalistic version after being asked directly about it.

The Brazilian players have not spoken to journalists since last Friday, three days before the officialization of Brazil as the host of the cup, despite the fact that there were press conferences scheduled for Monday, Tuesday and Thursday.

“Initially it was my request. Today they asked not to be here. At the right time, they are going to demonstrate,” he said.

Tite, 60, said he asked the players to focus on the game against Ecuador, the revelation of the South American qualifier, in which he is third with nine points in four starts.

The ‘verdeamarela’ would have eight changes compared to the eleven that beat Uruguay 2-0 in Montevideo in November, in their last presentation, due to injuries (Thiago Silva, Everton Ribeiro), technical decisions (Ederson, Renan Lodi, Arthur, Roberto Firmino and Gabriel Jesus) or sanctions (Douglas Luiz).

The controversy surrounding the Copa América “has a negative effect on the field, but we have to overcome it and play well,” he added. “Our priority now is to play well and win the game against Ecuador. We understand that after the FIFA date the situations will be clear.”

Leader of the Brazilian attack, Neymar would start against the tricolor, a week after it emerged that the origin of his divorce with Nike was the complaint of an employee of the firm of an alleged sexual assault committed by the PSG star, who denies.

“Neymar came physically and technically very well, despite dragging an important sequence of games,” said Tite.

The ‘Canarinha’ is the lone leader of the South American qualifiers with perfect scores.

The surprise announcement on Monday that Brazil will host the Copa América drew strong criticism from South American players and coaches for the health situation of the Latin American giant, the country with the second most deaths from the pandemic (almost 470,000).

