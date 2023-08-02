The World Cup in Australia and New Zealand is leaving us surprises such as Japan’s win against Spain or the United States’ tie against Portugal that relegated the stars and stripes team to second place in the group. But without a doubt the big surprise has just occurred.
The Brazilian team, with the best player in the history of this sport in its ranks, has not been able to get past a goalless draw against Jamaica, and therefore has been eliminated from the tournament at the first opportunity.
Brazil depended on itself to qualify for the round of 16, they needed to beat Jamaica to be in the next round, but the South American team was not able to score a goal that undid the initial 0-0. The defeat against France has taken its toll on them and the four points they have added in this group stage have not been enough to qualify for the round of 16.
The Brazilian team was expected to go far in this competition, so their elimination in the group stage has been a surprise.
|
Rival
|
Round
|
Result
|
Panama
|
Group stage
|
4-0
|
France
|
Group stage
|
2-1
|
Jamaica
|
Group stage
|
0-0
|
Position
|
Equipment
|
Points
|
1
|
France
|
7
|
2
|
Jamaica
|
5
|
3
|
Brazil
|
4
|
4
|
Panama
|
0
Which teams are classified for the round of 16 of the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand 2023?
The teams that are already in the next round, pending the completion of group H are:
Swiss
Spain
Japan
Norway
Netherlands
South Africa
Sweden
USA
England
Nigeria
Australia
Denmark
Jamaica
France
Colombia
What teams eliminated from the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand 2023?
The teams that have already concluded their participation in this 2023 World Cup are:
New Zealand
Philippines
Canada
Ireland
Zambia
Costa Rica
China
Haiti
Portugal
Vietnam
Brazil
Panama
Italy
Argentina
South Korea
