Tuesday, February 7, 2023
Brazil does not let go of the accelerator, they won and qualified for the World Cup: 2 places remain

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 7, 2023
in Sports
Brazil

Giovane Santana (d) of Brazil celebrates a goal for Brazil.

Giovane Santana (d) of Brazil celebrates a goal for Brazil.

On the third date of the South American they beat Paraguay.

Brazil got a place at Sub 20 world this Monday by defeating a Paraguay 2-0 that sold dearly its defeat in the final hexagonal of the South American of the category.

The favorites join Uruguay as the first classified in the tournament that takes place in Colombia and awards four slots to the World Cup that will be played between May and June in Indonesia.

Brazil, to the World Cup

The extreme Giovane He opened the account for the ‘Verdeamarela’ with a header that, although powerful, entered with the complicity of Paraguayan goalkeeper Ángel González after ten minutes of play. In the final stretch of the game Ronald Cardoso, who entered the complement to replace the injured Marlon Gomes, doubled the advantage with another header (81).

The Guaraníes sought equality with a shower of centers on the El Campín Stadium, in Bogotá. But the goalkeeper Mycael – on two occasions – and the stick saved
Brazil.

Those led by Ramon Menezes reached a perfect score of 9 points in three hexagonal dates and reached Uruguay in the table, which moves to second place for having the worst goal difference.

Paraguay has one point and will be watching the last duel of the night between the hosts Colombia (3) and Ecuador (0). In addition to the World Cup quotas, three tickets to the Pan American Games that will be held between October and November in Santiago are at stake.

AFP

