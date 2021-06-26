In an interview with journalists, UN Women announced that Brazil did not want to participate in the forum Generation Equality, an event that brings together international leaders with the objective of establishing an agenda to combat gender inequality for the next five years.

“We are in contact with the government, but we haven’t had much success. Despite this, we are open if they want to negotiate participation”, informed the executive director of the agency, Phumzile Mlambo-Ngucka. “Although the government is not present, the private sector and civil society will represent Brazil”, completed.

The Generation Equality forum will be held from June 30th to July 2nd in Paris. The event will be broadcast over the internet.

The forum organizers claim to have contacted Brazilian leaders informing that to participate in the event it would be necessary for the country to be willing to sign a commitment to the topics discussed.

The nations participating in the event pledged to carry out actions such as, for example, the creation of a program that encourages the establishment of day care centers and subsidies (Mexico) or an investment of R$ 10 million in an organization’s fund to combat violence against women ( Canada).

“In the case of Brazil, we have not received any interest in participating for reasons that we know: the public policy objectives are not the same at the moment”, said diplomat Yanerit Morgan, secretary general of the Mexican stage of the forum.

Last March 8, International Women’s Day, the Brazilian government refused to sign a global commitment to defend women’s health because of references to “sexual and reproductive health”. The document was also not signed by conservative countries like Poland, Hungary and Saudi Arabia.

GENERATION EQUALITY

The Generation Equality Forum is a global movement for gender equality, convened by UN Women and co-organized by the governments of Mexico and France. The Forum brings together governments, businesses, NGOs, youth-led groups and foundations for gender equality, focusing on issues highlighted by the new coronavirus pandemic.

The event is part of the UN’s international agenda until 2010, of which Brazil is a signatory. However, the country also did not go to the first stage of the event, in Mexico.

The presidents of France, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, South Africa, Kenya, Democratic Republic of Congo and Tunisia, the German Prime Minister, Angela Merkel, the Prime Ministers of Canada and Spain, the North American Vice President, Kamala, are expected to attend Harris, among other world leaders.

WHAT DOES THE MDH SAY

Wanted by Folha de S. Paulo, the MDH (Ministry of Women, Family and Human Rights), of Minister Damares Alves, said that he did not attend the first part of the forum, in Mexico, due to “operational difficulties”.

The folder even reported that it was working to travel to Paris. The organization of the event, on the other hand, guarantees that it has not received contact to enable participation.

The ministry said it had enrolled the servers of the National Secretariat for Women’s Policies and the Special Advisory Office for International Affairs for the event. However, registration was made through the general participation form, which means that the Brazilian government will only be able to attend the discussion tables, like any other registered citizen.

The MDH guarantees that it will send a delegation to Paris and that the list of names will be sent to Itamaraty.

