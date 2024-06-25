Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 06/25/2024 – 0:23

Despite fighting hard, Brazil drew 0-0 with Costa Rica, in the match that marked their debut in the current edition of the Copa América and which was played on Monday night (25) at the SoFi Stadium, in Inglewood, California. .

Sin sips outside pic.twitter.com/M2ZMDiMANC — CONMEBOL Copa America™️ (@CopaAmerica) June 25, 2024

Related news:

Following the result, Brazil shares second place in Group D of the competition with the Costa Ricans. The lead in the group is occupied by Colombia, who beat Paraguay 2-1 to add their first three points in the competition. The Paraguayans are at the bottom, as they remain without any points.

Counting on players with greater technical quality, the team led by coach Dorival Júnior dominated the initial stage, having greater possession of the ball (69% to 31%) and with a greater number of shots (eight to one). The team scored in the 32nd minute, with Marquinhos first time after the ball was raised in the area. However, the goal was disallowed by the referee, with the help of VAR (video referee), due to the defender’s irregular position.

Sin sips outside pic.twitter.com/M2ZMDiMANC — CONMEBOL Copa América™️ (@CopaAmerica) June 25, 2024

After the break Dorival Júnior put the team further forward with the addition of Gabriel Martinelli, Endrick and Savinho. Opportunities were even created, but goalkeeper Patrick Sequeira showed confidence to hold on for equality until the final whistle.

The Brazilian team’s next commitment in the competition will be from 10pm (Brasília time) next Friday (28), when they will face Paraguay at the Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas, Nevada.