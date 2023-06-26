Brazil and developing countries did not support Zelensky’s “peace formula” on Ukraine

Brazil and developing countries did not support the “peace formula” of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to resolve the conflict. This was stated by a source in the administration of Brazilian President Lula da Silva. TASS.

The interlocutor of the agency said that the special assistant to the President of Brazil for international affairs, Celso Amorim, took part in a meeting in Copenhagen, which was held on June 24. At it, Western states called on the international community to oppose Moscow in the current conflict.

“We also called for the Russian side to be involved in further negotiations,” the source added.

Earlier, Tagesschau wrote that at the end of June a secret meeting on a peaceful settlement in Ukraine was held in Copenhagen, where representatives of the West, Brazil, India, China and South Africa participated. Diplomats from these countries decided to hold formal ceasefire talks in Ukraine in July.