Brazil detected a new variant of the coronavirus that may be a mutation of two powerful variants present in the second wave in much of the world, the P1 of Manaus or Amazonas and that of South Africa, the São Paulo state government reported on Wednesday.

The variant may be an evolution of the Amazon variant mixed with that of South Africa, said the director of the state-run Butantan Institute, Dimas Covas, during a press conference.

The new variant was detected in a patient from the city of Sorocaba, interior of the state of San Pablo, one of the most affected by the hospital collapse of the second wave of covid-19.

Although it is similar to the South African strain, it is not ruled out that it is a mutation of the Amazon variant, which emerged in November in the city of Manaus, the largest in the South American jungle.

“In Sorocaba a variant was identified that was subjected to scientific work. It is a variant similar to that of South Africa, despite the fact that the person had no contact with travelers who have been to South Africa. That is why there is the possibility that it is a variant of ours. P1 that is mutating towards the South African variant, “said Covas alongside the São Paulo governor, Joao Doria.

Covas said laboratories will now need to follow up to determine if this possible mutation is present in other coronavirus patients or is an isolated case.

The recurring agglomerations registered from November to February in Brazil led specialists to warn about the emergence of new variants due to the lack of physical and social isolation.

Source: Télam

