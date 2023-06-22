Agents of the Military Police, this Monday in front of the school scene of the most recent attack, in Cambe (Paraná), where a former student killed two teenagers before committing suicide in custody. STRINGER (REUTERS)

The Brazilian police have arrested 368 young people and adolescents in two and a half months for threatening to attack schools or organizing specific plans in this regard. It is an account that began after the massacre of four children in a Blumenau (Santa Catarina) nursery, on April 5, a crime that shocked Brazil and led the Government to launch, together with the police, the Safe School operation.

The efforts deployed by the authorities can reduce the risk, but eliminating it completely is impossible. This Monday a 21-year-old former student shot dead two teenagers in a school in Cambé (Paraná). Arrested and imprisoned, this Wednesday they found him dead in his cell, where he was being held with a suspect of helping him plan it.

More than half of the almost 370 arrested for revealing their intention to cause terror in schools on social networks were located in the days after the Blumenau massacre, which caused a special shock as it occurred only a week after an assault that in the that a teacher died in São Paulo. The Minister of Justice, the former judge Flávio Dino, then proclaimed that Brazil was suffering from “an epidemic” of violence in schools. The trickle of arrests has continued, according to the newspaper O Globo, which adds that there are some 4,000 agents involved in the operation.

In addition, another 1,500 kids have been questioned at the police station on suspicion of belonging to extremist groups. Those with far-right ideology have a special presence in the south of Brazil, in the whiter regions of the country, populated by descendants of German immigrants or the rest of Europe. The police are investigating another 3,000 cases of individual threats as part of this operation.

The victims of Monday’s attack are a 17-year-old girl, Karoline Alves, and a 16-year-old boy, Luan da Silva, who were a couple. She died instantly; him after dying a day in the hospital seriously injured. The murderer was a 21-year-old man, a former student at the school, who entered with a .38 revolver and seven clips, but little else is known about him, his motives, or the modus operandi because the main Brazilian media have decided, following the recommendations of specialists, to focus their coverage on the victims in order to avoid any glorification of the perpetrators and curb the copycat effect.

The Blumenau massacre led the Globo media group, the country’s largest, and other media such as the daily stadiumto announce that they will not publish images or the names of those who attack schools, often former students who feel mistreated, misunderstood or have been contaminated by extremist ideologies that urge the annihilation of others.

