Day by day, the favorite to lift the Copa América title is Brazil. In the absence of one game (Ecuador) to complete the group stage, the team led by Tite has scored three consecutive victories, adding nine points for what anda is classified to the Quarterfinals as the leader of sector B.

In addition, in his first three games he has nine goals in favor and only one against; the second best team in the tournament has been Argentina, with two points less and just three goals scored.

However, the numbers that the Scratch do Oro handles in this Conmebol contest is not the only thing that stands as the favorite, also because of the history behind the team led by Neymar, well in each edition in which the ‘Canarinha’ is the headquarters, ends up raising the title as it happened in the editions 1919, 1922, 1949, 1989 and 2019.

THE COINCIDENCE

At the beginning of the year, no one would have imagined that Brazil would end up organizing this edition of the Copa América, especially since just two years ago (2019) it did its own. However, Colombia and Argentina (which would be the first joint venue in the history of the continental tournament) could not fulfill this commitment; in the case of coffee growers due to the political problem in which it is immersed, and the pamperos due to the health crisis they are going through due to the covid-19 pandemic.

Before the Cup completely collapsed, the Amazonians offered to host the tournament, which was not foreseen in the Conmebol calendar, since this is disputed every four years; but the authorities wanted to join the fair with the Eurocup (both were to be played last year, but due to a pandemic it was postponed until 2021).

In the absence of Qatar and Australia (invited teams), the tournament had to be divided into two groups of 5 teams (north and south). The Scratch do Oro was located in group B together with Colombia, Ecuador, Venezuela and Peru, in which it has been vastly superior to its rivals.

The first record of this antecedent – that Brazil wins the edition it organizes – occurred in the third edition of the fair, back in 1919. Only four teams participated, Brazil (host), Uruguay, Argentina and Chile. The final of that tournament was played by Canarinha against the Charruas, as they were the selective ones that achieved the most points in three games. The final result was in favor of the Amazonians Well, with a score from Arthur Friedenreich they lifted the title.

For 1922 again the Scratch do Oro was the headquarters, the only difference in this contest was the entry of Paraguay, against whom he played the final, which ghe scored 3-0 with a double from Formiga and another from Neco.

It took 24 years (1949) so that the Canarinha again host the joust and win a title againWell, at that time everything was a drought for the Amazonians. In that tournament where Bolivia, Peru, Colombia and Ecuador were already participating, Brazil won the championship by beating Paraguay 7-0 in the final with a hat-trick by Ademir and two doubles, one by Jair and the other by Tesourinha.

Forty years later, in 1989, Brazil won its fourth title Copa América by defeating Uruguay 1-0 in the final with a goal from Romario.

For 2019, Neymar would lead the Brazilians to a new final, which curiously was at home. Peru was the rival in the final that was played in the Maracana (building that will host this year’s final), where Everton, Gabriel Jesús and Richarlison They gave their ninth champion trophy to Canarinha.

The only team that surpasses Brazil with this curious fact is Uruguay, who has been host seven times and the same seven times has been champion. Now, the Scratch reinforces this coincidence with its operation on the pitch, where so far it has not had a rival to match.

MGC