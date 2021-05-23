The president of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro, andHe led a procession of thousands of motorcyclists that are demonstrated in the streets of Rio de Janeiro in support of their government, causing agglomerations in the midst of a pandemic.

Accompanied by numerous security agents, the motorized parade – broadcast live on the president’s Facebook account – was accompanied by numerous protesters who greeted along the way, waving Brazilian flags.

After a half hour of travel, the motorcycles stopped for a few minutes and Bolsonaro, with his helmet but without a mask, stood in front of his vehicle to greet the crowd.

The screams of “Myth!” (nickname of the president among his followers) were heard amid the roar of the engines.

The procession left the Olympic Park that hosted the 2016 Olympic Games and for an hour and a half traveled about 40 km along the beaches of Rio, mainly the most touristy ones. Ipanema and Copacabana.

Upon his arrival, on Flamengo beach, near the city center, the president got off his motorcycle to take a ride among the thousands of protesters who were waiting for him. He shook hands and posed for photos with their faces uncovered.

The motorbike caravan through the streets of Rio de Janeiro. AFP photo

“My army will never go out on the streets to force you to stay home”said the head of state during a short speech on a platform.

“Without any scientific evidence, governors and mayors have imposed confinement or curfew (…) We are ready to take all necessary measures to guarantee their freedom, “he told his followers.

In late April, the far-right president said that I was waiting for a sign from the people to end restrictions taken locally by mayors or governors to try to curb the spread of the coronavirus, hinting that it could even deploy the military.

Since then, demonstrations in favor of Bolsonaro have taken place every weekend, without fulfilling any physical distancing.

A week ago, the head of state llhe went on horseback to a demonstration of farmers in Brasilia.

Jair Bolsonaro in front of the caravan. AFP photo

The president seeks to re-mobilize his most extremist fan base at a time when his popularity is at the lowest point since he came to power in 2019. The latest polls they show him as a loser facing former leftist president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva in the 2022 presidential election.

On Friday, Bolsonaro was sanctioned by the Maranhao government (northeast) for a crowd bath without wearing a mask in a ceremony of delivery of rural property titles, when in that state the use of chinstrap is mandatory and it is forbidden to organize meetings of more than 100 people.

The amount of the fine will be set after the president present your defense, for which you have about 15 days.

Bolsonaro has been criticized for his chaotic handling of the pandemic, in a country where Covid-19 has killed nearly 450,000 people.

A parliamentary inquiry commission in the Senate was activated three weeks ago to review the “omissions” from the government during the health crisis and has received overwhelming testimonies in his first hearings.

During Sunday’s demonstration in Rio, the president was accompanied on stage by former Minister of Health Eduardo Pazuello, accused by many senators of having lied this week before that commission in an attempt to minimize the responsibility of the government.

Source: AFP and AP

PB