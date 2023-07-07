This is the least amount devastated for the same period since 2019, according to data published by the Brazilian Ministry of the Environment. The significant drop in deforestation occurred during the first six months of the government of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, who launched environmental policies that contrast with those of his predecessor Jair Bolsonaro, which brought the South American giant to its highest level in the clearing of forests in 15 years.

An important advance against deforestation, but a great challenge on the horizon.

In the Brazilian Amazon, known as the lungs of the planet, tree felling was reduced by 33.6% between January and June 2023according to data collected by the National Institute of Space Research of Brazil (INPE) and disclosed by the Ministry of the Environment.

Specifically, in that period 2,649 square kilometers of tropical forest were cut, but it is a lower magnitude compared to the 3,988 km2 lost in 2022 and the lowest level in that region since 2019, the authorities highlight.

In addition, the removal of forest areas decreased to 661 square kilometers in June 2023, compared to 1,120 km2 of the same month of 2022.

“We have a result that in my opinion deserves to be celebrated, there has been a 33% reduction in deforestation in a period of six months, something encouraging for us because there is a downward trend that follows the objectives set by the Government,” stressed the Minister of the Environment, Marina Silva.

The impact of political decisions in the fight against climate change

The Minister of the Environment stressed that the setback in deforestation in her country is a direct result of the application of the environmental law, with which the Government increased resources to protect that area.

The decrease in the felling of trees occurred precisely during the first six months of President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva’s term, which would highlight the result of his environmental policies.

“We are doing everything possible so that our anti-deforestation plan is already fully operational. This is the result of our emergency efforts,” Silva said.

Lula assumed the Executive last January and since his campaign to return to the most important position in the nation, he promised to end deforestation by 2030, after the increasing destruction in the Brazilian Amazon under the Administration of his predecessor Jair Bolsonaro.

The ex-president of the extreme rightcut back on environmental protection efforts and pushed for increased agriculture and mining activities on protected lands after indicating that it would lift the region out of poverty.

But the environmental effects were notorious and deforestation in the Amazon reached its highest level in 15 years, which triggered alarms, not only in Brazil, but globally, due to the importance of this vast strip of the planet.

The new data is an encouraging sign. Among the strategies addressed by the current government, Jair Schmitt, head of environmental protection at Ibama, Brazil’s federal environmental agency, highlighted the seizure of thousands of head of cattle bred illegally within the embargoed areas.

“It is effective because it inflicts immediate punishment, while fines are rarely paid in Brazil due to the slow appeal process,” Schmitt stressed in an interview with the AP agency.

Likewise, the Brazilian Institute of the Environment and Renewable Natural Resources (Ibama) has strengthened remote surveillance, which detects deforestation through satellite images and by crossing data with land records, it is possible to identify the owner of the affected area. . A measure that in many cases leads to an embargo that restricts access to financial loans and imposes other sanctions, Schmit explained.

“In short, we are giving priority to the application of environmental law,” the expert remarked.

The improved deforestation data also reflects the change in rhetoric coming from the upper echelons of power. While Bolsonaro openly criticized Ibama and advocated for the legalization of deforested areas, Lula affirmed that she will rebuild environmental law enforcement and promised to expel invaders from protected areas.

threats persist

Despite the significant advances against deforestation, one of the essential fields in the fight against global warming, the challenges remain.

It is not clear if annual deforestation rates will show a decrease, as the annual peak of forest devastation and fires, which usually occurs between the months of July and September, looms.

“July tends to have an explosion in deforestation,” said Joao Paulo Capobianco, Silva’s deputy at the environment ministry.

The challenge is huge. Experts point out that it is an area more than three times the size of New York City, which highlights the challenges to completely eliminate deforestation.

“It’s very positive, but we continue to have very high levels of deforestation,” said Daniel Silva, an analyst with the nonprofit World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) in Brazil.

Added to this situation are the threats of the El Niño phenomenon, which generally brings less rain and higher temperatures in the Amazon.

According to satellite monitoring, 3,075 fires were recorded in the Amazon in June alone, marking the start of the dry season and the most since 2007.

In an attempt to curb the negative effects, Ibama doubled its budget to fight forest fires and increased the reach of its fire squads by 17% for the second half of the year, the most critical period.

The Amazon rainforest covers an area twice the size of India and contains huge stores of carbon, serving as a crucial buffer against climate change. Two thirds of them are in Brazil.

