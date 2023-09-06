Choice to represent the country in the dispute for a place in the category of Best International Film will be on September 12

The Selection Committee of Brazilian Academy of Cinema and Audiovisual Arts announced this Tuesday (September 5, 2023) the list of 6 chosen titles that will compete for a spot in the Best International Film category at the 2024 Oscars. On September 12, the feature that will represent Brazil in the dispute will be announced. Altogether, there were 28 films enrolled and qualified to compete for the vacancy and the election held in 2 shifts. See the full list of the 6 selected: