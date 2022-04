For Carlos França, an eventual exclusion of Russia from the G20 would not solve the real problem, which focuses on the conflict with Ukraine.| Photo: Gabriel Albuquerque/MRE

Brazil will defend that Russia remains in the G20, a group that includes the largest economies in the world. The statement was made on Monday (18) by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Carlos França. According to him, an eventual exclusion would not solve the real problem, which focuses on the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

“To the G20, we have already clearly expressed our position so that Russia could participate in the leaders’ summit. The exclusion of Russia does not address the real problem, which is conflict,” said the minister, at a press conference with the director general of the World Trade Organization (WTO), Nigerian Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala. The United States has announced that it intends to withdraw from G20 meetings in which diplomats and other members of the Russian government are present.

At yesterday’s meeting, the Brazilian government also asked the WTO to help create mechanisms that allow free transit of fertilizers and other agricultural inputs from Russia and Belarus, easing restrictions imposed on countries as a result of the war in Ukraine.