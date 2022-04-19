Chancellor Carlos França says that negotiation by all parties during the summit can bring a peaceful solution to the war

Brazil defends the presence of Russian President Vladimir Putin at the G20 summit on November 15 and 16 in Bali. The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Carlos França, said this Monday (18.Apr.2022) that he argued with authorities from Indonesia, host of the event, that the exclusion of Russia would act as a “censorship” and would not help end the war in Ukraine.

“Bringing Russia to the G20 table can contribute to a lasting peace diplomatic solution, based on international law and the G20 negotiation”said França, alongside the director general of the WTO, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, at Itamaraty.

“We would love for Russia to be able to be present at the G20 summit and for it to be possible to bring all parties to the negotiating table. [sobre a guerra na Ucrânia]”he added.

The G20 is the group of the 20 largest economies in the world, created in 1999 as a forum for the discussion of international financial problems. It gained greater importance with the impacts of the Lehman Brothers bankruptcy in the US in 2008.

Request from Russia to Brazil

Russia asked the Brazilian government for its support in the G20, IMF (International Monetary Fund) and World Bank against “political accusations” and “discriminations”. The United States clearly advocates that Putin be barred from attending the G20 leaders’ meeting and even previous ministerial meetings.

The North Americans have the support of European countries and other allies. If Russia is present, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has already anticipated that her country will not have representatives at meetings attended by Russian officials. Her statement indicates that President Joe Biden would not attend the main G20 event.

The Brazilian chancellor stated that the country’s position at the IMF and at the World Bank is the responsibility of the Ministry of Economy, which maintains representations in these bodies. The Russian request was forwarded to the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes. No to Itamaraty.

“We ask for your support to avoid political accusations and attempts at discrimination in international financial institutions and multilateral forums. We assume that now, more than ever, it is crucial to preserve a constructive work climate and the ability to promote dialogue at the IMF, World Bank and the G20”wrote Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov.

On a visit to Moscow on February 16, President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) expressed “solidarity” the Russia. The Kremlin ordered the invasion of Ukraine 8 days later. A non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council, Brazil has maintained a position of “neutrality”. He voted in favor of condemning Moscow for the military attack, but in his justification he criticized the adoption of sanctions against the country.