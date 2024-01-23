In a statement, the government also positions itself in favor of the creation of a Palestinian State to live in peace alongside Israel

The Brazilian government, through a note from Itamaraty, stated this Tuesday (23 January 2024) that only a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip could stop the escalation of hostility in countries in the Middle East. According to the publication, it is also necessary to resume negotiations for the creation of a Palestinian State alongside Israel.

“The Brazilian government reaffirms that the interruption of the current cycle of hostilities in the Middle East necessarily involves the immediate adoption of a ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip and the resumption of concrete negotiations between Israel and Palestine with a view to achieving a 2-State solution , with an economically viable Palestinian State living side by side with Israel, in peace and security”, he stated. Here's the complete of the statement (PDF – 151 kB).

Since November, the Houthis, an Iranian-backed rebel group in Yemen, have carried out attacks against ships in the Red Sea and the Suez Canal. In response, on Wednesday (January 17), the administration of US President Joe Biden once again classified the combatants as an organization “terrorist” foreign.

The group claims its attacks are in retaliation for Israel's military operation in the Gaza Strip. They claim to have targeted ships belonging to Israeli companies, but the United States says several ships struck in recent days were unrelated to Israel or the war in the Middle East.

On Saturday (Jan 20), Iran said it would retaliate for the attack attributed to Israel that killed 5 members of Revolutionary Guard from the country. The missiles destroyed a building that was used as the group's base in Damascus, Syria. The information is from Reuters.

The Brazilian government stated that it is following the situation in the region with concern and asked that all parties act with maximum restraint.

“Brazil defends respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the affected countries, in accordance with the principles of the United Nations Charter, and reiterates that only dialogue can enable a satisfactory solution for all actors involved and offer real prospects for stability and lasting peace”he stated.

On January 10, the president's government Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) declared support for South Africa's initiative to call the UN International Court of Justice (United Nations) to investigate “acts and measures that may constitute genocide or related crimes” and order Israel's immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

Lula made this decision after meeting with the Palestinian ambassador to Brazil, Ibrahim Alzeben. Here's the complete from the official note from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (PDF – 154 kB).

PROPOSAL FROM SOUTH AFRICA

The initiative was presented by South Africa on December 29, 2023. It talks about alleged violations of the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide in the conflict in the Gaza Strip.

The International Court of Justice is the main body of the United Nations in the judicial area. It is responsible for adjudicating disputes between States. It is located in The Hague, in the Netherlands. However, it is not the same as the ICC (International Criminal Court), also located in the same city and commonly called the Hague Court.

UNDERSTAND WHAT GENOCIDE IS

The word “genocide” has frequented Brazilian political news in recent times, especially because of the pandemic. Governments and politicians were classified as genocidal for not following the standard recommended procedures for combating coronavirus.

It turns out that being irresponsible or making decisions contrary to common sense in the area of ​​public health or in places of war conflicts does not constitute genocide – when the real meaning of the term is taken into account. O Power360 made a report on what genocide is (read here).

The word genocide appeared in 1944, during the Second World War. It was created by lawyer Raphael Lemkin (1900-1959), a Polish Jew, to conceptualize the abuses suffered by victims of the Nazi government. It comes from the junction of genosa Greek word meaning “tribe”with cideLatin expression for “to kill”.

According to professor at the PUC-Rio Law Institute Michael Freitas Mohallem, “Genocide is the act of destroying a group, whether ethnic or religious, but it has an important element which is the intention of an agent to eradicate a specific group”. In short, whoever commits genocide needs to deliberately wish to exterminate a population group.

In 1948, genocide began to be defined as a crime when the UN (United Nations) held an event to address the issue, the “Convention for the Prevention and Suppression of the Crime of Genocide”. Within the framework of international law, the organization's member countries undertake to monitor and punish possible perpetrators.

CONIB CRITICAL

Conib (Israeli Confederation of Brazil) criticized Brazil's decision to support South Africa's action. According to the entity, which represents the Jewish community in Brazil, the government's action moves Brazil away from the position of “balance and moderation” traditional Brazilian foreign policy.

“The current conflict began after the atrocities of Hamas terrorists against the population of Israel, who indiscriminately and savagely killed more than 1,200 people, in the deadliest attack against the Jewish people since the Holocaust. Israel is merely defending itself from an enemy, a genocidal one, who openly expresses his desire to exterminate Israel and the Jews.”says the confederation.