5/27/2023 – 5:46 PM

The Brazilian Under-20 team beat Nigeria 2-0 this Saturday (27) and advanced to the round of 16 of the World Cup, in Argentina. Jean and Marquinhos scored in the first half and ensured the country’s classification in first place in Group D. The African team that entered the field classified, at the top of the group, ended up in third place, with six points. This is because Brazil also reached six points with today’s triumph, and took over the top of the table on goal difference – seven against one of the Nigerians. By the same criteria, Italy finished in second place (two goals difference), after defeating the Dominican Republic, by 2-0, in Mendoza. Brazil, led by coach Ramon Menezes, will return to the field next Wednesday (31), at 2:30 pm (Brasília time). The knockout opponent – ​​one of the four best third-placed teams – will be defined at the end of the first phase of the World Cup.

Leaderrrrrrrr! The Brazilian team beat Nigeria 2-0 and secured first place in Group D. The goals were scored by Jean and Marquinhos. The focus now is on the round of 16, on Wednesday, at 14:30 (from Brasilia). Let’s go together! pic.twitter.com/lc3rqfNBgd — CBF Football (@CBF_Futebol) May 27, 2023

The game got off to an electrifying start, despite the poor pitch at the Diego Armando Maradona stadium in La Plata. Soon after 7 minutes, Nigeria almost opened the scoring after Emanuel’s cross from the right, as Sal Fago kicked it first, but the ball burst the crossbar and then bounced over the line, in time for goalkeeper Mycael to move away. Brazil responded soon after with two counterattacks from the left. In the second of them, the number 20 stood up in the area and Marquinhos hit a poisonous ball that goalkeeper Aniagboso knocked away with his foot. The game continued intense, with both teams launching the attack. With so much insistence, Brazil opened the scoring in the 42nd minute, after a corner from the left, precisely beaten by Marquinhos for Jean to test the back of the net. And there was still time for the team to score one more, after Leonardo’s beautiful counterattack: he scored with Savinho, who played for Marquinhos to do his, the second for Brazil.

After the break, Brazil wasted good opportunities to extend the scoreboard. In the 11th minute, Savinho shot down the right, got rid of the marking and already inside the area, he hit, but Aniagboso avoided the goal. Nigeria, on the other hand, almost scored in the 27th minute, after playing with speed and a good exchange of passes, Sarki received and sent a bomb, which just didn’t go in because Mycael jumped and deflected it with his hand. The ball still rocked the crossbar before leaving. Despite side-by-side attempts, Brazil managed the victory until the end.























