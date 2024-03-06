Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 03/06/2024 – 23:32

Brazil guaranteed its presence in the decision of the first edition of the women's football Gold Cup after defeating Mexico 3-0, on Wednesday night (6) at Snapdragon Stadium, in San Diego (United States). Now the team led by coach Arthur Elias awaits the confrontation between the United States and Canada to find out their opponents in the final.

The Brazilian victory against the Mexicans began to be built in the 20th minute of the first half, when Adriana took advantage of the opponent's defense to get the ball left to score. Eight minutes later, Brazil's situation became even more comfortable when full-back Nicolette Hernández ended up being sent off, in a decision that had the interference of the VAR (video referee).

With one more player, Brazil expanded in the 31st minute thanks to a beautiful shot in the corner by defender Antônia. But the most beautiful goal was until the end. In the 2nd minute of the final stage, Yasmim took advantage of Gabi Portilho's low cross to score.

Brazil will compete in the women's Gold Cup final next Sunday (10), starting at 10:15 pm, at Snapdragon Stadium.