Brazilian authorities have declared a three-day mourning in the country in connection with the death of football player Pele. This is reported Noticias Uol on Thursday, December 29th.

“Official mourning has been declared throughout the country for a period of three days, counting from the date of publication of this decree, as a sign of regret over the death of Edson Arantes do Nascimento – Pele,” the publication says.

Flags will be flown at half mast throughout Brazil these days.

In addition, as reported OUL, the statue of Christ the Redeemer in Rio de Janeiro was painted in the colors of the flag of Brazil in memory of Pele. With such lighting, the sculpture will stand for a day.

Football legend, three-time world champion died on December 29 at the age of 82. Pele has been battling cancer for several years.

According to the Brazilian portal G1, the football player died due to multiple organ failure as a result of the progression of cancer. After undergoing colon surgery in early 2021, Pelé underwent several rounds of chemotherapy. Doctors gave a favorable prognosis. But at the beginning of 2022, he was diagnosed with metastases in the intestines and lungs.

Pele will be buried in the Ecumenica Necropolis, a vertical cemetery in Santos. It is noted that the footballer reserved a place in the cemetery a few years ago. His friends and relatives are also buried there.

Pele is a three-time World Cup Champion with Brazil. The International Football Federation recognized Pele as the best football player of the 20th century. He is the only player in the world who has become world champion three times as a player. This happened in 1958, 1962 and 1970. At the 1966 World Cup, the Brazilian team failed to qualify from the group. He made 92 appearances for Brazil and scored 77 goals.