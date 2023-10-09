The National Water Agency of Brazil (ANA) declared this Monday in “critical situation” to the Madeira Riverthe longest and most important tributary of the Amazon River, in the middle of the drought that cross some regions of the largest tropical forest on the planet.

(You may be interested: Brazil promises the ‘necessary resources’ against drought in the Amazon).

The declaration will allow measures to be taken to “prevent” and “mitigate” the “quantitative shortage” of recorded water in the Madeira River, which has reached its lowest level in the last half century due to the effects of The boy and climate change.

The Brazilian agency may also establish “special rules” on the use of water and the operation of the reservoirs in the area and authorizes basic sanitation service providers to raise rates to “cover the additional costs derived from the water shortage.”

(In context: Drought in the Brazilian Amazon could be historic and last until January).

The Amazon River measures approximately 6,750km long and is fed by nearly 1,100 tributaries, among which the Purús, Madeira, Tapajós and Xingu rivers stand out. The Araguaia and the Tocantins. See also Petro and Maduro agree to continue with the peace process in Caracas and not in Mexico as planned

With an extension of 3,240 kilometers, The Madeira passes through Brazil, Bolivia and Peruwith different names in each country, and is one of the main rivers of South Americawith a hydrographic basin of 125 million hectares, according to official data.

Its waters are essential for the regions through which it passes, since They provide food for Amazonian communities and enable the existence of plantations on its margins.

Furthermore, it is a key river transport route thanks to its more than 1,000 navigable kilometers between Porto Velho, capital of the Brazilian state of Rondônia, and the city of Itacoatiara, in the neighboring state of Amazonas, one of the hardest hit by the drought.

(Also: Brazil: thousands of families illegally occupying indigenous lands are evicted).

In 2022, the volume transported by the Madeira River will reach 6.5 million tons, according to data from the National Agency for Navigable Transport (Antaq).

The decrease in the flow of the Madeira also forced lay off last week the operation of the hydroelectric of Santo Antonio, the fourth largest in Brazil.

The Brazilian Amazon is going through an extreme drought that, in addition to putting freight transportation in difficulties, has isolated some rural communities that can only be accessed by river.

(Also read: The deforestation of the Brazilian Amazon marks history in February).

It has also caused a large mortality of fish and pink dolphins and triggered fires in the biome, which always registers in September and October, its time of lowest rainfall.

EFE

Read more news…