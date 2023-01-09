Brazilian President Lula da Silva declared a state of emergency in the capital until the end of the month due to unrest

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has declared a state of emergency in the country’s capital, Brasilia, by the end of the month due to the riots that broke out on Sunday, January 8. This is reported by the TV channel Globo.

Executive Order for Federal Intervention in [столичном] Federal District in order to contain large-scale violations of public order <...> until January 31, 2023 Luis Inacio Lula da Silva President of Brazil

According to the decree, the purpose of the introduced measure is to “put an end to a serious violation of public order.” Until January 31, the federal authorities will assume the functions of managing public security agencies.

In addition, Lula da Silva ordered the use of federal military and law enforcement forces to eliminate the unrest in the capital. He promised to find and punish the protesters.

Mass protests and the reaction of the authorities

Mass protests by supporters of the country’s ex-president Jair Bolsonaro began on January 8. Demonstrators took to the streets demanding the resignation of the government of the country’s current president, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. The president who won the elections in October was sworn in and took office on January 1.

Protesters clashed with police and seized the Congress building in the capital. Law enforcement officers used tear gas to disperse the crowds. In response, the demonstrators threw stones at the police.

During the riots, participants seized and destroyed the building of the National Congress of Brazil, the Federal Supreme Court and the Planalto Palace (the working residence of the head of state).

Later, the police managed to extinguish the riots and free the seized government buildings. At least 30 arrests and more than 400 detainees are already known.

The governor of the federal district, Ibanez Rocha, said that the authorities continue to work to identify the remaining “participants in terrorist acts in the federal district.” Brazilian Attorney General Augusto Aras demanded that a criminal case be opened because of the riots.

Bolsonaro’s reaction

Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro condemned the riots staged by his supporters in the Brazilian capital. He said that his supporters, who seized and destroyed the parliament building, the Federal Supreme Court and the working residence of the head of state, violated the law.

Peaceful demonstrations are legally part of democracy. However, the robberies and seizures of public buildings that took place today, as well as those practiced by the left in 2013 and 2017, do not fall under this rule. Jair Bolsonaro former President of Brazil

The politician stressed that throughout his mandate “he adhered to the Constitution, respected and defended the laws, democracy and sacred freedom.”