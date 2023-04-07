Brazilian President Lula da Silva said that NATO should not be located near the borders of Russia

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said that it is necessary to prevent NATO from being near the borders of Russia. In his opinion, this issue should become one of the provisions of the peace talks on the situation in Ukraine, if they do take place. TASS.

“NATO should not be able to locate on the borders [России]”, the head of state said.

He noted that in the event that the parties to the conflict eventually sit down at the negotiating table, each of the parties will have to make significant concessions. The Brazilian leader added that the status of Crimea might not be worth discussing, but the state of the new Russian regions should definitely be discussed. At the same time, he stressed that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky should not count on Russia to fulfill all the conditions put forward by Kiev.

Earlier, Chinese Ambassador to Russia Zhang Hanhui said that Western countries are not in a position to tell Beijing how to act on the situation in Ukraine, urging them to stop putting pressure on China.