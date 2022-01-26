Brazil debuted very well in the South-Central American Men’s Handball Championship by defeating Paraguay 46-19, this Tuesday (25th) at the Geraldão gymnasium, in Recife (PE). With this result, the Brazilian team leads Group B, alongside Chile, who beat Costa Rica.

46 x 19 FORTY-SIX GOALS! And quiet victory in the debut in the South-center. Come this Wednesday! Bruno Ruas / CBHb pic.twitter.com/wy5YDDYDyk — Team Brazil (@timebrasil) January 26, 2022

The highlight of the match was forward Rudolph, chosen as the best of the game after being the top scorer of the match with 11 goals.

The competition, which brings together the best seven teams from both continents (Brazil, Paraguay, Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Costa Rica and Uruguay), guarantees a spot for the 2023 Pan American Games in Santiago (Chile). In addition, the top four teams qualify for the sport’s World Cup, scheduled to take place in Sweden and Poland.

Brazil will return to the court for the South American Center next Wednesday (26), when they face Costa Rica from 8 pm (Brasilia time).

