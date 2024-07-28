Silver in men’s judo and two bronzes, one in women’s judo and another in women’s skateboarding; awards put Brazil in 12th place

Brazilian judoka Willian Lima was the first Brazilian athlete to win an Olympic medal at the Paris 2024 Games.

This Sunday (28.Jul.2024), at the Champs de Mars Arena, Willian Lima, 24 years old, beat Kazakh Gusman Kyrgyzbayev in the golden score and won a silver medal in the up to 66kg category.

Then, almost simultaneously, Raissa Leal, the skater known as “fairy”, and judoka Larissa Pimenta each won bronze.

At 16, Rayssa became the youngest Brazilian to win a medal in two Olympics. In 2020, at 13, she won silver at the Tokyo Games.

With 3 medals, Brazil occupies 12th place in the medal table, updated to 1:31 p.m. this Sunday.