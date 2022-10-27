The Rio team is one of the great favorites to win the next Qatar World Cupand in 90min we want to analyze the keys that have made Tite’s team one of the greatest teams on the planet.
Here are five reasons why the canarinha is the best positioned national team to take home the trophy:
The Brazilian team accumulates a series of players in the offensive field who stand out for being, at this point, some of the best soccer players on the planet. They could form a line-up in which Vinícius Junior, Neymar, Raphinha and Gabriel Jesus coincide on the pitch, leaving out players like Antony, Richarlison, Firmino, Lucas Paquetá or Rodrygo Goes.
There is a lot of talk about a national team not being a team, but this will not be a problem for the canarinha. The Rio de Janeiro team stands out, as the vast majority of South American countries do, for the great understanding between their own players. They all have a lot of love for their national team and have grown up playing similar football. We would all know how to distinguish a Brazilian player just by seeing him control a ball.
We are talking about what may be the most outstanding center-back pair in the world cup. the captain of the PSG He is already seasoned in a thousand battles and has the experience that he had lacked in previous competitions of this caliber. On the other hand, Eder Militao accumulates youth and maturity in abundance. At the same time he is capable of having the freshness of a player who has just started and the ability to make the rest believe that he has everything under control. top centers.
This year it has been 20 since Brazil has not won the World Cup. We have to go back to the beginning of the century when, led by Ronaldo Nazário and Ronaldinho, the Brazilians raised their last World Cup to the sky over Korea. It’s already touching them..
They accumulated 14 wins and 3 draws in the 17 qualifying matches that the South American teams have to complete for the World Cup. In 17 games they were never defeated playing against teams like Uruguay, Argentina or Colombia.
