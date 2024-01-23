Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 01/23/2024 – 20:28

The start was promising, but Brazil's debut in the men's football Pre-Olympic did not go as expected. The Under 23 team beat Bolivia 1-0, at the Brigido Iriarte stadium, in Caracas, capital of Venezuela. Endrick scored the game's goal after just four minutes, but the team led by Ramon Menezes created little after that and took risks. The result makes Brazil equal Ecuador's score (three points), which debuted by defeating Colombia 3-0. Group A also has Venezuela.

DEBUT ON THE RIGHT FOOT! The Brazilian team started the Pre-Olympic with a 1-0 victory against Bolivia, this Tuesday (23), at the Brígido Iriarte Stadium, in Caracas, Venezuela. Three minutes into the game, Endrick opened the scoring for Brazil. As a result,… pic.twitter.com/XrVlRZppTl — CBF Futebol (@CBF_Futebol) January 23, 2024

Related news:

The move that defined the match was the first situation of real danger. Just before four minutes, John Kennedy won a play high near the center of the field and ended up leaving Endrick facing the goal. The Palmeiras striker advanced into the area and shot low into the goalkeeper's right corner to open the scoring.

After that, the most dangerous moves in the first half came from Bolivia, who scared us with two long-range shots.

Throughout the second stage, Ramon Menezes made five changes to the team and the most fruitful was the entry of Maurício, who had a shot saved by goalkeeper Adorno practically in the small area and another shot from outside the area that went over the goal. Bolivia – coached by Brazilian Antônio Carlos Zago, who was even sent off – did not pose as much danger to Mycael's goal.

The team's next match will be on Friday (26), at 8pm (Brasília time), against Colombia, again at the Brigido Iriarte stadium. In the first phase of the Pre-Olympic, the first two placed in each group advance to the final phase.

In total, 10 South American teams are competing for two places at the Paris 2024 Games. To secure one of them, they must reach the final of the tournament.