Brazil thrashed in its sauce in a night of the most canarinha, with soccer and samba alike. The Tite team had a beach game, almost in flip flops, against the opening act South Korea. On Neymar’s return, it took the yellows a while to turn their round of 16 duel into a sambadrome, because they equally claimed each goal, up to four, as their festive way of celebrating them. A party so questionable in the most solemn Europe. A tribute to Vinicius, for example. And let’s not say Ronaldinho’s endless smile.

Already in the quarterfinals, Modric’s enduring Croatia awaits Brazil. If Spain does not go down the gutter against Morocco this Tuesday, in the next round the World Cup of almost a lifetime, in Qatar or wherever, in summer or winter: Brazil and Argentina against six Europeans. One classic after another.

At the moment, a big day for Brazil: soccer and dancing in the same night, he doesn’t go to Canarinha anymore. South Korea did a bridesmaid, passing through a celebration that was not hers. Every Brazilian attack in the first period was closed with champagne. Before ten minutes Vinicius had already gotten up early. A great goal with a lot of crumb. And not because a Barcelona fan —Raphinha— got involved with a Real Madrid player —Vinicius—. When the ball reached the Real Madrid man inside the area, he had a barricade ahead, with goalkeeper Kim and four other comrades guarding the net. Vinicius, unperturbed, put the time in brackets. He tempered, calculated, took a look and squared the ball at the bottom of the goal.

A goal in peace. A toast from Vinicius, who already flirts with the goal with all familiarity. The final touch needed a lot of calm. The one that is perceived in this sedated Brazilian Vinicius, nothing to do with the angry Madridista Vinicius, so harsh with opponents, referees and those of the amphitheater on duty.

In Brazil or Qatar, nobody disputes that goals are danced, not like Spain, where convictions are requested. So the room is open for Vinicius and his first goal as a World Cup player. In the choreography, Neymar —orchestra director—, Paquetá and Raphinha.

Vinicius Junior (left) scoring the first goal of the match against South Korea. Tolga Bozoglu (EFE) Richarlison of Brazil scores Brazil’s third goal against South Korea. Abedin Taherkenareh (EFE) Korean Kim Jin-su controls a ball with his chest against Brazilian central defender Marquinhos. Noushad Thekkayil (EFE) Vinicius Junior, celebrating the first goal of the match against South Korea. JOSE SENA GOULAO (EFE) Neymar scoring Brazil’s second goal from the penalty spot against South Korea. Abedin Taherkenareh (EFE) Lucas Paqueta from Brazil and Heungmin Son from South Korea, in a game set in today’s match. Alex Pangling (Getty Images) Vinícius Junior, from Brazil, celebrates a goal today, in a match of the round of 16 of the Soccer World Cup Qatar 2022 between Brazil and South Korea at the 974 stadium in Doha (Qatar).

JJ Guillen (EFE) Heungmin Son on the ground during the match against Brazil. DPA via Europa Press (DPA via Europa Press) Paik Seung-ho, scoring his goal against Brazil from outside the box. Pavel Golovkin (AP) Neymar of Brazil refreshes himself today, in a match of the round of 16 of the Soccer World Cup Qatar 2022 between Brazil and South Korea at the 974 stadium in Doha (Qatar). ANTONIO LACERDA (EFE) Brazil coach Adenor Leonardo Bacchi ‘Tite’ speaks with Brazil’s Casemiro today, in a match of the round of 16 of the Qatar 2022 Soccer World Cup between Brazil and South Korea at the 974 stadium in Doha (Qatar).

Alberto Estevez (EFE) Goalkeeper Kim Seung-gyu makes a save against Brazilian Rodrygo. KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV (AFP) Changhoon Kwon of South Korea salutes before the game between Brazil and South Korea. Abedin Taherkenareh (EFE) A banner with the image of Pelé, in the stands of the 974 stadium in Doha (Qatar).

Tolga Bozoglu (EFE) The Brazilian players celebrate with their coach Tite the third goal of the game scored by Richarlison. PEDRO NUNES (REUTERS) Neymar of Brazil walks today, during the round of 16 match of the Qatar 2022 Soccer World Cup between Brazil and South Korea at the 974 stadium in Doha (Qatar). Esteban Biba (EFE) Neymar (left) greets Korean Son Heung-min (right) before today’s round of 16 match. Rungroj Yongrit (EFE)

The team led by ex-Vid player Paulo Bento had its cables completely cut just four minutes later. Clement Turpin, a French referee, saw, thought he saw, or imagined a slight scrape from Jung to Richarlison’s boot. He must have had a council in the VAR room squad because nobody said anything. Neymar and the goalkeeper Kim hesitated in the execution of the penalty. And for the joke of the Brazilian, of course. Kim ended up sitting on his ass.

South Korea played with some ease but each rival attack was a stab. Brazil, with Neymar, Raphinha and Vinicius is doing well, they like to take the track to fly and they know they are protected by Danilo and Militão on the sides. The equipment is formatted for it.

The roles are very clear in both Brazil is. One is governed by Casemiro together with the centrals, all sentinels of Alisson. The other, the expansive one, is supervised by Neymar. Some go and others stay. And Alisson says, that he fulfilled his task wonderfully. The first with a magnificent save before a shot from Hwang. Soccer is inconsiderate with goalkeepers, who can’t dance when they so deserve it.

At 3-0, Marquinhos and Thiago Silva slipped in, who have spent several centuries as defensive bailiffs. This time they met on the balcony of Kim’s area, the first connected with the second and the captain assisted Richarlison as if he were Rivelino or Gerson. The Tottenham striker, illuminated in this tournament, also left Kim sitting out. This time, Tite himself was invited to the fireworks, the coach himself, dancing with his boys. Total riot. Brazil in a state of effervescence. South Korea famous and with a very long game ahead. A sacrifice if Brazil did not drop the anchor, which it would do in the crazy final stretch.

Until then, the 4-0 had art. Because Vinicius’ play was artistic and Paquetá’s final shot was precious. That was the end of the game and the Brazilian party.

The second half was a bearable process for everyone. South Korea achieved honor with a goal from Paik and pestering Alisson, the protagonist of another meritorious save.

It was already a broken game, back and forth, without reins. All shirtless. Each one in search of his glory. The Koreans, goodbye. The Brazilians, see you soon. Brazil took it so half throttle that Tite gave Dani Alves (39 years old) a reel and even had a wink with Weverton, the third goalkeeper, the only one who had not played.

To all of them, somehow, the second act was left over, the best of which was the final tribute to Pelé from the rowdy and joking Canarinha players fused with their numerous crooked in Doha. The kingOf course, he deserved the biggest smile of the night more than anyone.

