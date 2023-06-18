At least 11 people have died and 18 others are missing after the passage of an extratropical cyclone in the state of Rio Grande Do Sul, Brazil. Among the victims, who have been reported in Sao Leopoldo, Maquiné, Novo Hamburgo, Gravataí, Caraá, Bom Principio and in São Sebastião, are a four-month-old baby and a 73-year-old man.

The passage of the cyclone along the coast of the region bordering Argentina and Uruguay caused landslides, floods, power outages and the collapse of bridges. At least 2,300 people have been left homeless and 602 have been forced to relocate, according to the Brazilian newspaper ‘O Globo’.

“There have been more than 2,400 rescues carried out by the Fire Brigade. We have been trying to save lives since Friday. We will also save material goods shortly after,” said the governor of the region, Eduardo Leite, during a press conference.