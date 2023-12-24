To take revenge for an alleged betrayal, a 34-year-old Brazilian cut off her husband's penis in the city of Atibaia, 65 km from Sao Paulo. The woman then threw the sexual organ down the toilet and, after flushing, she went to confess the crime to the nearest police station, where she was later arrested. “Good evening, I have come to turn myself in because I have just cut off my husband's penis,” said the woman, appearing at the police station together with her brother, as transcribed in the police report.

The 39-year-old husband was hospitalized. Her health status was not disclosed. The case occurred at the couple's home. The woman said she was informed that, on her birthday, her husband had cheated on her with her niece, a 15-year-old teenager. In revenge, she claimed to have emasculated the man with a razor and subsequently flushed him down the toilet.