From this Thursday in Manaus, the capital of the extensive Brazilian state of Amazonas, a curfew of eleven hours per day, decreed by the governor, Wilson Lima, in the face of a second wave of the pandemic that already leaves its hospitals without the capacity to receive more patients and due to the shortage of oxygen to care for the most seriously ill.

Collapsed hospitals, overflowing cemeteries and oxygen shortages for the most serious Covid-19 patients are a sample of the second wave of the pandemic that hits the Brazilian Amazon.

The lack of capacity of medical centers in Manaus, the state capital, is such that the authorities have agreed to send hundreds of patients to other cities.

Faced with this situation, the governor of the region, Wilson Lima, decreed a series of drastic measures, including a curfew of eleven hours a day, which will be in force from 7 pm to 6 am There will also be restrictions on public passenger transport both by land and by river, at the same time.

It also stipulates the closure of all businesses during that time, with the exception of health and safety services. Pharmacies will be able to function, but they will only be able to make home deliveries.

Cemetery workers bury a Covid-19 victim, in the Nossa Senhora cemetery, amid the second wave of the pandemic, in Manaus, Amazonas, Brazil, on January 13, 2021. © AFP / Michael Dantas

According to health authorities, Manaus is the origin of a new strain of the virus, in addition to those found in the United Kingdom and South Africa, which have begun to circulate around the world. The recent discovery raised alarms from various governments such as the British one, which vetoed flights from Brazil and 14 other South American nations.

The decision was made after Japan reported that it detected the new variant in four passengers coming from the Amazon, on January 2.

The Brazilian Minister of Health, Eduardo Pazuello, confirmed that the situation in the capital of the country’s Amazon is “extremely serious.”

In this region of the country, about 6,000 people have already died from Covid-19 and researchers indicate that the new mutation of the virus could be contributing to the sharp increase in cases in the region. However, more studies are underway to determine if it is more contagious than the previous variants.

Other experts do not support that possibility and attribute the increase in infections to the summer holidays. “It is also happening in many different cities and states, probably due to vacations, the summer, with more trips and outings, and the relaxation of social distancing measures,” said Jarbas Barbosa, deputy director of the Pan American Health Organization.

Amazonas lives a dramatic shortage of oxygen for the sick

The urgency for new measures grows as oxygen becomes scarce to care for the most seriously ill patients, connected to mechanical respirators.

Medical authorities assure that oxygen supplies are depleted in most hospitals and that intensive care rooms are overflowing, to the point that dozens of patients are being transported on Air Force planes to other states. The decision was made after an agreement between the Ministry of Health and the governors of various regions.

Hospitals in the Amazon city of Manaus are collapsing from a second wave of COVID-19 and are running out of oxygen, said the Health Minister of #Brazil pic.twitter.com/HG0cSqz0Jz – Reuters Latam (@ReutersLatam) January 14, 2021

In the midst of this situation, Amazonas made a desperate call to the United States government, asking it to send a military aircraft to Manaus with oxygen cylinders, according to Congressman Marcelo Ramos.

The demand for oxygen in hospitals, which was up to 30,000 cubic meters per day at the worst moment of the first wave of the pandemic, on Wednesday reached 76,000 cubic meters.

According to the Manaus municipality, the number of hospitalized daily increased to 250, almost double the number registered per day in April and May, when the city was already one of the most affected by the pandemic in this nation.

The country’s president, Jair Bolsonaro, has been criticized for downplaying the disease, despite the fact that he contracted it himself, and the pressure to begin the vaccination process increases as the second wave of the pandemic overtakes the first.

The director of the national association of mayors, Jonas Donizette, declared in a statement that vaccination is scheduled to begin throughout the country on January 20. “If it is not the 20th, for any logistical problem, it will be Thursday the 21st (…) the inoculations will begin with 8 million doses, distributed to 5 million Brazilians.”

Brazil, with about 210 million inhabitants, is the country most affected by the health crisis in Latin America and the third in the world. It registers a total of 8,324,294 accumulated infections as of this Thursday and 207,095 deaths, according to the independent count of Johns Hopkins University.

With Reuters and EFE