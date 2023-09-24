Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 09/24/2023 – 7:50

Before the ball rolls in the final of the Copa do Brasil, played between Flamengo and São Paulo, this Sunday (24), the fans present at the Morumbi stadium and those who will follow the game on television will have their attention focused on a campaign to face the racism on football fields. Named after There’s no game with racismthe action will publicize a reporting channel to combat racism in the sporting scene.

The action will be attended by ministers Silvio Almeida (Human Rights and Citizenship), Anielle Franco (Racial Equality) and André Fufuca (Sport). On the occasion, there will be a display of an inflatable balloon from Dial 100 – Dial Human Rights, a channel through which the population can report human rights violations, including racism during football matches.

Related news:

In the center of the Morumbi pitch, the ministers will also hand out t-shirts to the players with a message against racism. The campaign is part of the federal government’s actions to combat racism.

“The federal government is committed to promoting actions to curb and repress acts of intolerance, discrimination and racial prejudice in sports arenas both in Brazil and abroad,” said the Ministry of Human Rights and Citizenship in a statement.

The folder also recalls episodes of racism in Spain, involving the player Vinicius Jr., Real Madrid striker and called up for the Brazilian team. In May, Vinicius Jr. was once again the target of racism during his team’s match against Valencia.

In the episode, Valencia fans called Vinicius a monkey from the moment the bus arrived at the stadium. The behavior was repeated throughout the game, causing the match to be interrupted when the attacker pointed out fans imitating sounds and making monkey gestures.

In response, Itamaraty, the Ministry of Human Rights and Citizenship and the Ministry of Racial Equality, together with other Departments, released a note calling on government and sports authorities in Spain to take measures to punish the perpetrators of the acts and avoid repetitions.