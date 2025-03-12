March 11 is a very important day for Neymar’s family, and at the same time a reason for deep concern for the different teams in which the Brazilian has played. That date is the birthday of His sister Rafaella Santos, for which the striker feels real devotion. Otherwise you cannot explain the curious statistics of the player, who far from complying with a phone call is not deprived of traveling to his side to congratulate her in person, regardless of whether her different clubs had other plans on that date.

Not even in this new stage that crosses in Santos, the club in which a name was made before making the leap to Europe to defend the colors of the Barcelona Club Football, and where he intended to relaunch his career after the sports failure of his adventure in Saudi Arabia, with a view to his participation in a last World Cup with his selection. A new injury, in full carnival and shortly before his sister’s anniversaryhas lit to all of Brazil, which doubts the truth of his ailment.

The most annoying are this time the fans of Santos, who saw as their new star, that in just some games it has already demonstrated its quality despite not being optimally, optimally, It was erased from the transcendental clash against Corinthians in the Paulista championship. The attacker saw the game from the bench, which ended up defeat for his team (2-1) and a painful elimination.

Sorry in the networks

The situation achieved so much impact that the footballer himself went to social networks to explain and ensure that not being able to play the meeting had hurt a lot. «All I wanted was to be in the field today and help my teammates in some way, but last Thursday I felt discomfort and that made me unable to be today in the field. We did a test this morning and ended up feeling it again! Unfortunately, it is part of football. Today it did not work, but we will return even stronger to fight for our goals! ”He wrote on the social network Instagram.









However, apology did not reduce the discomfort among his fans, because they knew that before being discarded by the doctors of his team The player had traveled to Rio de Janeiro to celebrate the Carnival Together with his partner, Bruna Biancardi, because they published photos of both smiling during the parade of the Samba schools in the famous sambódromo.

And if that is added that this injury It also coincides with the birthday of Rafaella Santos, who made 29 years on March 11the fire has become unstoppable in Brazil.

Several media in that country have recounted every time that the footballer has been low with his teams to go to his sister’s party and in passing to the carnivals, and the statistics are overwhelming and distrust Neymar’s commitment to his sport and with his different clubs.

In Brazil they took the correlation between the injuries of Neymar and the birthday of the sister, the carnival and the end of the year. This is quality journalism. pic.twitter.com/svm4xbbbrn – Mauricio (@maurobuenor) March 10, 2025

In 2015 and 2016, with the Barça shirt, Neymar could travel to congratulate his sister for being suspended in the Spanish League for card accumulation. In the first case, a clash against Rayo Vallecano was lost and in the second against Eibar, and on two occasions he received permission from the Barca offices to travel to his country.

The next three years was an injury that allowed the Brazilian to go to the celebrations in their country. In 2017, even in Barça, he suffered some discomfort in the adductor of his left leg, while in 2018 and 2019, already in Paris Saint-Germain, the fracture of the fifth metatarsal of his right foot was first and then some discomfort in the same area that allowed him to cross the Atlantic.

In 2020 he could not participate in the family party because of the Covid, which slowed the entire planet, but before the pandemic unleashed yes he went to Brazil to celebrate New Year’s Eve, thanks again to a physical accident. He took off a year later, going to his sister’s birthday taking advantage of another injury.

In 2022, in his last season at the Parisian Park of the Princes, he said his celebration of celebrations and only participated in situ in the New Year’s Eve celebrations. But what seemed like a change in attitude evaporated the next two years, already in the ranks of the Al-Hilal of Saudi Arabia, an adventure that spent most of the injured time. Thus, both in 2023 and in 2024 he was able to travel to celebrate the carnival, Raffaella’s birthday and New Year’s Eve in his country.

Brake on redemption

This 2025 seemed that of Neymar’s redemption, focused on returning to the football elite after his frustrated passage through Arab lands. Left the millions of oil to return to its origins, the Santosand try to make a hole in the Brazilian team for the next World Cup. Even his name began to sound in Spain for a possible return to Barcelona next summer. But these data seem to stop everything.

Neymar could be the best in the world, with the permission of Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, but his injuries, extra -sports problems and this obvious lack of commitment to the professional part of his life took him away from a glory that was undoubtedly within his reach.