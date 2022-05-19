After more than ten years of discussion and the stagnation of a bill (PL 528/2021) in the National Congress, the Minister of the Environment Joaquim Leite announced on Wednesday (18) the creation of a Brazilian carbon market through of presidential decree. The announcement, which was expected to take place in November of last year during the COP-26, encouraged market agents. “It is a milestone in the fight against climate change,” Waycarbon CEO Felipe Bittencourt told DINHEIRO.

The final text, contrary to what was promised by the minister, has not yet been released, but in a preliminary version it establishes two essential points. The first is the creation of the National Greenhouse Gas Emissions Reduction System (Sinare). In other words, it creates the regulated market in Brazil. Until today, the country operated only in the voluntary market. In practice, this means the following: in the voluntary model, whoever wants to offset carbon emissions. It does not matter the sector, the amount of emissions or the size of the company. Nobody was obliged to compensate for the greenhouse gases (GHGs) they released into the atmosphere. In the regulated market, the industrial sectors now have targets to be met in a mandatory way. This leads to the second essential point.

The preliminary document establishes the obligation to create Sectoral Plans for Mitigation of Climate Change. In the initial version, nine sectors will have 120 days, after the publication of the decree, to establish GHG emission reduction targets and communicate them to the Ministries of Economy and Environment. With the following conditions: they must be measurable, verifiable and in line with the country’s commitment to being Netzero by 2050. If they do not, the targets will be stipulated by the government itself.

And why is this document so important? Because it establishes rules and gives the beginning of governance to a carbon market in Brazil. With clear concepts and rules, economic agents and companies feel more legal security and manage to establish a strategy to enter a global business that generated 700 billion euros last year, according to estimates by Safra Asset. “The regulated market already exists in 65 countries,” said Bittencourt, from Waycarbon. “We were falling behind.” With the decree, the country takes a step, but you can’t go wrong. It is necessary that the law advances and that instruments are created so that it is actually enforced. Otherwise, it’s just one of those laws that work really well… on paper.