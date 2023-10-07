A working group was set up on Wednesday (Oct 4) to adapt the country to the conditions required by FIFA

An interministerial working group was created to coordinate the actions of Brazil’s candidacy to host the 2027 Women’s Football World Cup.

The measure, published on Wednesday (4.Oct.2023) in GIVE (Official Diary of the Union), aims to comply with the requirements of the International Football Federation (FIFA) within the deadlines and rules. Here’s the complete of decree 11,724/2023 (PDF – 215 kB).

The Ministry of Sports, headed by the minister André Fufucawill be the body responsible for coordinating the work of the group, which will have the participation of the AGU (Advocacy General of the Union), the Civil House, the Institutional Security Office and the Secretariat for Institutional Relations of the Presidency of the Republic, in addition to 17 other ministries and the Central bank.

The choice between the 4 finalists will be made in May 2024, during the annual FIFA congress. Brazil competes with 3 groups of countries:

one from CAF (African Football Confederation), represented by South Africa ;

; one from UEFA (Union of European Football Federations), formed by Germany , Belgium It is Netherlands ; It is

, It is ; It is one from Concacaf (North, Central American and Caribbean Football Confederation), composed of Mexico It is U.S.

The goal of the working group is to coordinate the bodies and institutions in all spheres of the Executive to enable the delivery of the requirements and guarantees contained in the specifications established by FIFA, with a period of 180 days, extendable for the same period.

Brazil’s campaign to host the main women’s football competition is one of the points foreseen in the National Strategy for Women’s Football, which seeks to give visibility to the sport. The measure was decreed by the president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) on the day the 2023 World Cup cup was in Brazil, in March this year.

If the country is chosen, it will be the first time that the competition will be held in South America. The African continent has also never hosted the tournament.

In this year’s edition, held in Australia and New Zealand, the Brazilian women’s team was eliminated in the group stage. The champion was Spain, who beat England 1-0.

With information from Brazil Agency.