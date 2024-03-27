From the editorial teami From the editorial team https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/ 03/27/2024 – 14:03

In February, the formal job market recorded the creation of 306,111 formal jobs, according to data from the General Register of Employed and Unemployed Persons (Caged) released this Wednesday, 27th, by the Ministry of Labor.

This number is the result of 2,249,070 admissions and 1,942,959 dismissals in the month of February.

This is the best monthly result since February 2022, when 353,758 vacancies were created.

Compared to February last year, growth was 21.2%.

The adjusted balance for January was revised to create 168,503 formal jobs, compared to a previous reading of 180.95 jobs. See table below:

Almost 475 thousand vacancies in two months

In the first two months of 2024, the balance is 474,614 formal jobs created.

The total number of registered workers in the country reached 45.991 million, which represents a growth of 1.04% compared to February last year.

Earlier, the Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad, declared that the result of job creation in the country in February would be “significant”. In his assessment, the Brazilian economy is beginning a “new cycle of growth”.

Services lead the creation of vacancies

The five major groups of economic activities recorded positive balances in February, with emphasis on the Services sector (+193,127) and industry (+54,448). Construction (+35,053), commerce (+19,724) and agriculture (+3,759) also had positive employment balances in the month.

In 24 of the 27 federation units, positive balances were recorded. The states that created the most jobs were São Paulo, which created 101,163 jobs; Minas Gerais, which generated 35,980 jobs, and Paraná, with the generation of 33,043 jobs.

Hiring salary falls compared to January

The real average salary for admission in the month was R$2,082.79, with a reduction of 2.4% compared to the January value (R$2,133.21). Compared to the same month of the previous year, there was a real gain of R$28.29 (+1.4%).