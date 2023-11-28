In total, the country opens 1.78 million jobs in 2023, according to data from Caged

Brazil created 190.4 thousand formal jobs in October 2023. The result represents an increase of 18.7% compared to the same month in 2022, when 160.3 thousand jobs were created.

It is the 10th month in a row that the country has a positive balance, according to Caged (General Register of Employed and Unemployed). The data was released this Tuesday (28.Nov.2023) by the Ministry of Labor and Employment. Here’s the complete of the report (PDF – 2 MB).

From January to October, 1.78 million jobs were opened. The minister Luiz Marinho (Work) had anticipated the figure on Tuesday. It represents a drop of 23.7% compared to the same period in 2022, when 2.34 million jobs were created

Brazil now has 44.2 million people formally working in the public and private sectors. The increase was 3.2% compared to the October 2022 stock.

AVERAGE SALARY

The average admission salary was R$ 2,115.81 in October. The result represented a positive variation of R$47.33 in relation to 1 year. Compared to the previous month, the variation was positive at R$18.95.

SECTORS

All 5 groups of economic activities had a positive balance, with emphasis on the services sector, which had the best performance and helped boost October’s result.

Here are the sectoral results:

services: 109,939 posts;

109,939 business: 49,647 posts;

49,647 industry: 20,954 thousand posts;

20,954 construction: 11,480 posts;

11,480 agriculture: –1,656 posts.

States

According to the ministry, 26 units of the Federation registered a positive balance in job creation. The exception was Roraima (-115 posts). São Paulo had the highest number of jobs: 69,442 vacancies, an increase of 0.51%.

Acre, in turn, was the State that had the lowest positive balance (127 jobs, +0.13%).