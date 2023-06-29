Caged data were released this Thursday (29.jun.2023) by the Ministry of Labor and Employment

Brazil created 155,270 formal jobs in May 2023. The result represents fall compared to the same month of 2022, when 277,736 were created posts.

The data were released on Thursday (June 29, 2023) by Ministry of Labor and Employment. Here’s the full of the report (1 MB).

This is the 5th consecutive month in which the country has a positive balance, according to the caged (General Register of Employed and Unemployed). In April, 180,000 formal jobs were created.

In all, 865,400 jobs were opened from January to May. Brazil now has 43.3 million people working formally in the public and private sectors.

AVERAGE WAGE

According to the ministry, the average admission salary was R$ 2004.57 in Maya decrease of R$18.26 compared to April, when the actual value was 2022.83. Compared to May 2022, the real gain was R$35.55.

SECTORS

The services sector was the best performer and helped drive the May result.

Here are the sectoral results:

services: 521,540 posts;

521,540 business: 148,630 posts;

construction: 123,694 posts;

industry: 59,660 posts;

agriculture: 11,841 posts.

STATES

In all, 23 units of the Federation registered positive balances in the month.

The biggest balances were in: