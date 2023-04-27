There are 42.97 million people who work with a formal contract in the country; it is the 3rd consecutive month with a positive balance

Brazil created 195.2 thousand formal jobs in March 2023. There was an increase of 97.6% compared to the same period in 2022, when 98.8 thousand jobs were created. It is the 3rd consecutive month with a positive balance.

In all, 526.2 thousand were opened vacancies occupied since January. The data were released on Thursday (27.Apr.2023) by Ministry of Labor and Employment. are part of caged (General Register of Employed and Unemployed). Here’s the full of the report (704 KB).

Brazil now has 42.97 millions of people working formally in the public and private sectors. Represents an increase of 0.46% compared to the stock of 42.76 million in the previous month.

AVERAGE WAGE

According to the ministry, the average admission salary was R$ 1,960.72 in March, a value 1.51% lower than that registered in February. There was a real drop of R$ 30.06.

SECTORS

The services sector was the best performer and helped boost the March result. Agriculture, the worst.

Here are the sector balances:

service: 122,323 posts;

122,323 posts; construction: 33,641 posts;

33,641 posts; industry: 20,984 posts;

20,984 posts; transformation industry: 17,876 posts;

17,876 posts; business: 18,555 posts;

18,555 posts; Agriculture: minus 332 posts.

STATES AND REGIONS

In all, 22 Federation units recorded positive balances in the month. The exceptions: Mato Grosso, Pernambuco, Paraíba, Rio Grande do Norte and Amapá.

The biggest balances were in:

São Paulo: 50,768;

Minas Gerais: 38,730;

Rio de Janeiro: 19,427.

The states with the lowest results were:

Large northern river: any less 78 posts;

any less Paraíba: any less 815 posts;

any less Pernambuco: minus 5,266 posts.

The 5 Brazilian regions also showed a positive balance: