The Brazil’s electoral court has rejected the electoral appeal presented by Jair Bolsonaro for alleged fraud in Luiz Inacio da Silva’s victory in the presidential elections. Not only that, a fine was also imposed on the outgoing president and his party fine of 23 million reais, about 4 million euros.

The president of the Tribunal, Alexandre de Moraes, explained that the measure was decided because the far-right party has not presented any credible evidence to support the allegations with which it intended “initiating a legal dispute in bad faith and irresponsibly”.

The progressive former president – who will take office in his third term on January 1st – narrowly won the runoff on October 30th with 50.9%, against 49.1% for Bolsonaro who never explicitly recognized the defeat. What the vice president, Hamilton Mourão did instead, who said he was convinced that there was no electoral fraud.

In his appeal, Bolsonaro asked that votes be invalidated arguing that some electoral machines manufactured after 2020 – which correspond to 61% of the total – have the serial number and therefore cannot be clearly identified. An argument deemed “ridiculous and illegal” by Moares.

In a strategy inherited from his friend and ideological ally Donald Trump, for months before the vote the far-right Brazilian president had hammered with accusations and doubts at the electoral system and suggested that he would not recognize the election results.