G1: Brazilian court overturns blocking of Telegram messenger

A court in Brazil has decided to lift the blocking of Telegram. About it informs portal G1.

Judge Flavius ​​Lucas called the decision to block the messenger unreasonable because it “violates the freedom of communication of a wide range of people who are not related to the facts under investigation.”

At the same time, the judge decided to uphold the daily fine of 1 million reais (more than 200 thousand dollars) for failure to provide the information requested by the investigating authorities.

Earlier, a Brazilian court suspended the work of Telegram in the country due to the fact that the messenger did not transfer to the local police the full data of administrators and members of local neo-Nazi groups and channels. According to G1, the messenger did share some information, but they did not include, for example, the phone numbers of interest to the investigation.