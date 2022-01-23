Brazil recorded 166 new deaths from covid-19 this Sunday, 23. The weekly average of victims, which eliminates distortions between working days and weekends, stood at 292, maintaining a growth trend for the 12th consecutive day.

The number of new infections reported was 84,230. The moving average of positive tests has reached a new high and stands at 148,212 – a record beaten every day since January 18th. In total, Brazil has 623,145 deaths and 24,044,437 cases of the disease.

The daily data from Brazil are from the consortium of press vehicles formed by Estadão, G1, The Globe, Extra, Leaf and UOL in partnership with 27 state health departments, in a balance sheet released at 8 pm. According to government figures, 21.8 million people have recovered from the disease since the start of the pandemic.

São Paulo had 52 deaths and 4,992 new cases in the last 24 hours. The largest number of positive tests for the coronavirus in the period came from Minas Gerais, which reported more than 15,000 new infections. Amapá and Roraima did not register fatal victims of the disease this Sunday. Tocantins and the Federal District did not update the data.

The balance of deaths and cases is the result of the partnership between the six media that started to work, since June 8, 2020, in a collaborative way to gather the necessary information in the 26 states and the Federal District. The unprecedented initiative is a response to the Bolsonaro government’s decision to restrict access to data on the pandemic, but was maintained after government records continued to be released.

The Ministry of Health reported that 135,080 new cases and 269 deaths from covid-19 were recorded in the last 24 hours. In total, according to the folder, there are 24,044,255 infected people and 623,097 deaths. The numbers are different from those compiled by the consortium of press vehicles mainly because of the time of data collection.

